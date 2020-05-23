Rahul Gandhi 'Good Actor', Should Quit Politics, Move To Mumbai: BJP MLA

Surendra Singh said that people should follow social distancing norms due to the COVID-19 outbreak

Controversial BJP MLA Surendra Singh on Friday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is a "good actor" and should quit politics and move to Mumbai, home to Indian film industry.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, he further asked people to maintain "distancing of votes" from the party just like they are following social distancing norms due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We have to save the nation from the Congress. People of the country need to maintain distancing of votes from the Congress," the BJP MLA from Bairiya told news persons.

Replying to a question on Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, Mr Singh referred to the temple-mosque disputes in Mathura and Varanasi and said "similar action" needs to be taken.