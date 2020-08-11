UP BJP Leader Shot Dead During Morning Walk, Yogi Adityanath Orders Probe

Sanjay Khokhar was shot multiple times while he was walking in the fields that he owns, the police said.

A BJP leader was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh while he was out on a morning walk in fields near his home, the police said on Tuesday. Sanjay Khokhar, a former BJP district president, was found dead this morning near his village in Baghpat in western UP.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered an investigation and has asked for a report within 24 hours.

Visuals from the spot show Mr Khokhar's body lying next to a sugarcane field with his shirt soaked in blood. A huge crowd of onlookers and police were present at the spot.

Reports suggest three men were involved in the shooting.

" We have carried out a prima facie investigation and it seems to be a case of personal enmity. however, we are going to investigate this thoroughly and make arrests soon. there seem to be no eyewitnesses in the case " said Ajay Kumar, Baghpat's police chief.

This is the latest incident in an area that has seen many recent killings.

Last month, Deshpal Khokhar, a Rashtriya Lok Dal leader, was shot dead.