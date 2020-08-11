UP BJP Leader Shot Dead During Morning Walk, Yogi Adityanath Orders Probe

Sanjay Khokhar, a former BJP district president, was found dead this morning near his village in Baghpat in western UP.

Sanjay Khokhar was shot multiple times while he was walking in the fields that he owns, the police said.

A BJP leader was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh while he was out on a morning walk in fields near his home, the police said on Tuesday. Sanjay Khokhar, a former BJP district president, was found dead this morning near his village in Baghpat in western UP.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered an investigation and has asked for a report within 24 hours.

Visuals from the spot show Mr Khokhar's body lying next to a sugarcane field with his shirt soaked in blood. A huge crowd of onlookers and police were present at the spot.

Reports suggest three men were involved in the shooting.

" We have carried out a prima facie investigation and it seems to be a case of personal enmity. however, we are going to investigate this thoroughly and make arrests soon. there seem to be no eyewitnesses in the case " said Ajay Kumar, Baghpat's police chief.

This is the latest incident in an area that has seen many recent killings.

Last month, Deshpal Khokhar, a Rashtriya Lok Dal leader, was shot dead. 

