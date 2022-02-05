Those Who Shot At Me Same As Gandhi's Killers, Says Asaduddin Owaisi

"Make Muslims of India and the poor A category citizens," Asaduddin Owaisi said.

Days after the attack on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, the Lok Sabha MP said on Saturday that those who fired bullets on his vehicle were the ones who killed Mahatma Gandhi.

The AIMIM chief held a poll campaign in the Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday for his party.

Addressing a public meeting at Baghpat's Chhaprauli, Mr Owaisi said, "My car was attacked, fired four shots. Those who fired bullets (on his vehicle) were the ones who killed Gandhi. I talk about the rights of the people, hence the bullet was fired. I talk about the stake (of Muslims), so the shot was fired. When I talk within the ambit of the Constitution, the evildoers cannot tolerate it. These idiots think that their bullets will silence my voice. If one Owaisi dies, I bequeath you to produce lakhs of Owaisi."

Referring to the Centre's decision to provide him Z category security cover, he said he will not take Z security adding that if the poor get protection, it will be his security.

"I do not want security, I want a share. Make Muslims of India and the poor A category citizens," he said.

Mr Owaisi further cornered Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal for keeping mum on Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Attacking SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, he said, "Akhilesh is showing lollipop of MLC and Rajya Sabha to the minority leaders who are not getting ticket anywhere. I am alerting those leaders that Akhilesh Yadav will betray."

Two men have been arrested allegedly for firing at the convoy of Asaduddin Owaisi when he was leaving Meerut's Kithoudh area for Delhi after poll campaigning on Thursday, informed Uttar Pradesh Police.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi was in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Meerut for campaigning.

Following the attack, the central government reviewed the security of the AIMIM chief and provided him with Z security of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with immediate effect, said sources on Friday.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections for the 403 Assembly seats would be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.