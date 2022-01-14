Watch: Campaigning BJP MLA Asks Man, Bathing - 'Do You Have Ration Card?'

The BJP MLA has posted the picture on his Instagram page as he campaigns in his assembly seat.

With the Election Commission banning rallies over Covid and candidates resorting to door-to-door visits, a widely-circulated video from Kanpur shows a leader's campaign taking an amusing turn as he interrupts a voter's bath-time.

Surendra Maithani, the BJP MLA from Kanpur, has posted several photos showing his interaction with people, some applying tilak on his forehead, as he campaigns in his assembly seat. But in a video that has gone viral, Mr Maithani talks to a man as he bathes; the MLA reportedly barged in and started asking questions.

"Is everything fine? Your house has been successfully constructed? Have you got a ration card," the MLA asks the man who is in the middle of his bath.

A @BJP4UP MLA in Kanpur on a door to door campaign walks into the home of a man taking a bath , asks him - colony(house) ho gayi , ration card hai ? Man - haan haan haan ; haan sab hai ???? pic.twitter.com/ezZntatZYM - Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) January 14, 2022

"Yes, Yes," the man replies, soaping himself.

The BJP MLA has even posted the picture on his Instagram page.

"I went to a beneficiary's home and congratulated him on the successful completion of home under the housing scheme. I requested him to press lotus (BJP symbol) and elect me as MLA," the MLA wrote.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in seven phases between February 10 and March 7, with results being declared on March 10.