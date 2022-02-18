4 Days After One 'Hate Speech', Another UP BJP MLA's Video Emerges

UP is voting in seven phases and the results will be declared on March 10

Four days after a BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh, which is in the midst of an Assembly election, faced a police case over a hate speech littered with anti-Muslims slurs, a video of a similarly offensive speech by another MLA from the ruling party has been widely shared on social media.

Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, the MLA from Amethi's Tiloi (which is about 150 km from Lucknow), was filmed using shocking language against Muslims during a campaign speech in the area.

Singh is a three-time MLA; two victories were with the BJP and the third with the Samajwadi Party.

"If Hindus in Hindustan wake up the beard will be pulled and made into a choti (a tightened braid). If you have to live in Hindustan you have to say 'Radhe Radhe', else, like those who went to Pakistan during the partition, you can go too... you have no use here," he can be heard saying in the video.

It is not clear who shot the video or when it was made.

Repeated calls to the MLA went unanswered.

The Amethi police chief's Staff Officer told NDTV action is being taken.

"We have taken cognizance and ordered an inquiry... the Returning Officer has issued a notice (to the MLA)," the police chief's PRO told NDTV via telephone.

On Monday Raghvendra Singh, the BJP MLA from Domariyaganj in east UP's Siddharthnagar, was seen and heard saying Muslims would switch from wearing skull caps to a 'tilak' if he were re-elected.

A police case was filed the video of his hateful election speech emerged online.

Facing a backlash over his outrageous comments, Singh claimed he had meant it as a "conditional speech" to counter "Islamic terrorism".

"When there were Islamic terrorists here Hindus were forced to wear gol topis (skull caps). I said 'conditional'. I am ready to sacrifice anything for Hindu pride. I meant that if Muslims are trying everything they can to defeat me, I will not stay silent," he said.

Singh is state boss of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, a right-wing group founded by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

