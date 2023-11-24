UP Announces Rs 50 Lakh Compensation For Family Of Killed Soldier In Jammu And Kashmir

UP CM Yogi Adityanath paid tributes to Army Captain Shubham Gupta on Thursday .

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tributes to Army Captain Shubham Gupta on Thursday and announced an ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh and a government job for the kin of the deceased braveheart.

According to an official release, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also said that a road in the district will be named after Captain Shubham Gupta to honour him.

"Expressing his condolences to the bereaved family through his official X handle, CM Yogi said the Uttar Pradesh government is with the bereaved family members of the braveheart captain at this hour of grief," according to a press release from the Chief Minister's office.

Four army personnel, including Captain Shubham Gupta, who joined the Indian Army in the year 2015 and was commissioned in the year 2018, were killed in the encounter between the security forces and terrorists that took place at Rajouri in Jammu on Wednesday. Shubham's first posting was in Udhampur, the release stated.

Meanwhile, two terrorists were killed in the ongoing encounter between terrorists and joint forces of the Army and J-K Police in the Bajimaal area of Dharmsal in the Rajouri district, which entered its second day on Thursday.

One of the killed terrorists has been identified as Quari, a Pakistani national and a hardcore terrorist. He has been trained on the Pakistani and Afghan fronts, as per the PRO Defence Jammu.

"16 Corps Commander and Rashtriya Rifles' Romeo Force commander are monitoring the operations closely," sources said.

Based on specific intelligence, joint operations were launched in the Kalakote Area, Gulabgarh Forest, and Rajouri District.

"The terrorists have been injured and surrounded and operations are in progress," said the Indian Army's White Knight Corps on the ongoing anti-terror operation in the Kalakote area of Rajouri, J&K.

"Contact was established on November 22 and an intense firefight ensued. The terrorists have been injured and surrounded and operations are in progress, amidst acts of valour and sacrifice by our own bravehearts in trying to prevent collateral damage to women and children in the highest traditions of the Indian Army," the Indian Army's White Knight Corps said.

