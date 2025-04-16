"I'll Marry Him": UP Woman Who Eloped With Daughter's Fiance

A mother from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh grabbed the spotlight last week for all the wrong reasons. She eloped with her daughter's fiance ten days before the wedding.

Sapna surrendered at a police station today and broke her silence on why she chose to betray her family. She alleged that her husband used to drink and beat her up, and that even her daughter used to fight with her frequently. Which is why, she said, she took the step.

"I will live with Rahul, whatever happens," a defiant Sapna said, adding she decided to come back after police were involved in the case.

"I will marry him and live with him," she repeated.

Rahul Kumar, the man Sapna's daughter was all set to marry today, also surrendered with her.

Sapna and Rahul Kumar - a resident of the Dadon police station area - fled on April 6, shocking both their families. Jitendra Kumar, Sapna's husband, had then said that his wife used to speak to Mr Kumar for hours every day.

Sapna also denied her family's allegations that she fled with lakhs of rupees and jewellery. "I was only carrying a mobile and Rs 200 with me when I left".

Her daughter, Shivani, had accused her of taking away Rs 3.5 lakh in cash from the almirah in the house and jewellery worth over Rs 5 lakh.

Telling his side of the story, Rahul Kumar said that he agreed to elope with Sapna as she threatened to kill herself if he didn't. "She told me that if I didn't meet her at Aligarh bus stop, she would die. So, I went. We first went to Lucknow, and from there Muzaffarpur".

He said they decided to come back when they got to know the police were looking for them. He also claimed that Sapna's husband and her in-laws used to "torture" her.

But, when he was asked if he would marry Sapna, he seemed caught in two minds: "There's nothing like that". Then, after a brief pause, said, "Will do".

Meanwhile, her family has said that she is not welcome in their homes anymore

"We don't want her (Sapna) back. We just want the things that she took away with her," said her brother-in-law Dinesh.

"She needs to return the money and jewellery that she took from her in-laws' home. Action should be taken against her for what she has done. My brother-in-law and my niece are still in shock," said her brother Dinesh.

He also denied her allegations that her husband used to beat her up: "I used to stay at her house for months. I have never seen anything like that".

The police, meanwhile, avoided commenting on the development.

- With inputs from Adnan Khan.