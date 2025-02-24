UP Aiming To Create Guinness World Record With 'Swachh Maha Kumbh' Today

As envisioned by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about a 'Swachh Maha Kumbh', a massive cleanliness campaign will be launched on Monday in Prayagraj, the state government said in a statement on Sunday.

Over 15,000 sanitation workers will conduct a synchronised cleanliness drive across four zones. This historic effort aims to set a Guinness World Record for cleanliness, the statement added.

Under Chief Minister Adityanath's leadership, Maha Kumbh is setting new benchmarks in cleanliness every day, the statement said, adding that the grand religious gathering has been dedicated to maintaining high hygiene standards, earning it the title of 'Swachh Maha Kumbh' (Clean Maha Kumbh).

A previous world record attempt to clean river Ganga was also made during Maha Kumbh, where over 300 sanitation workers carried out a coordinated river-cleaning drive at various ghats of Prayagraj.

Additionally, two more world record attempts related to cleanliness are being planned.

According to the scheduled programme, the mega cleanliness campaign will commence at noon, with thousands of sanitation workers participating across four designated zones -- Helipad Parking - Sector 2, Prayag Area (Zone 1); Bharadwaj Ghat - Sector 7, Salori/Nagvasuki Area (Zone 2); Old GT Road and Harishchandra Ghat - Sector 5 and 18, Jhunsi Area (Zone 3); and Chakramadhav Ghat - Sector 24, Arail Area (near Pontoon 26) (Zone 4), the statement said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)