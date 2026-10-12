"Unstable, Anarchic": Anurag Thakur Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi Amid Opposition Protests

Congress' Rahul Gandhi -- who is spearheading the Opposition protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision of voters -- has drawn a series of jibes from the BJP's Anurag Thakur.

Calling Gandhi "unstable" and "anarchic" he said the Congress leader has failed to submit proof against the election Commission. While disagreement is a right, allegations need evidence. The Congress, he said, has not produced any evidence to back up their allegations.

The legal team of the India Bloc has filed a petition against Gyanesh Kumar over vote theft, which Gandhi has been alleging for long. The petition was filed after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant refused to meet the Opposition delegation but said the doors of the Supreme Court are open to everyone.

Led by India bloc, thousands, meanwhile, hit the streets, marching to the Supreme Court.

Thakur said the Congress is trying to pressure the judiciary by taking political disputes to the streets while legal proceedings are in progress. People have the right to approach courts, but Congress acts as if it is above the Constitution, rules and institutions, he added.

The Congress, Anurag Thakur said, has "no moral right" to question elections, citing allegations of booth capturing by its workers in an election in 1989.

The Grand Old Party, he also said, should not blame the poll boy for its successive electoral defeats. "The Congress has a history of targeting institutions.... 'Raj nahi to arajakta' (mayhem if they cannot rule) is the Congress' political model," he added.

"It is truly unfortunate - the way opposition leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and their other workers, have mistreated police personnel and women in the name of protests; the videos are there for everyone to see. They are being trolled on social media. The slogan 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' now seems to have morphed into 'Mahilaon ko maar sakti hoon'..." he added.

The Congress has not responded to these allegations.

Addressing a press conference earlier today, Rahul Gandhi said the opposition's fight would continue until the Election Commission's leadership changed, the Constitution was upheld and the electoral system was overhauled.

He also said he is not following any particular plan for the protest, that it was spontaneous and impromptu, like "Shiva's Tandava".

"Hindustan aise resist karta hai. Hindustan plan ke saath resist nahi karta hai, Hindustan dil ke saath resist karta hai aur resistance jaari hai, jaari rahegi (This is how India resists. India does not resist according to a plan; India resists with its heart - and the resistance continues, and will continue)," Gandhi said.