Unnao Rape Survivor Visits Rahul Gandhi, Says "Want To Meet PM Too"

The survivor in the Unnao rape case and her mother met Congress's Rahul Gandhi this evening, hours after the elder woman was manhandled by the Central paramilitary personnel. The meeting took place at the 10, Janpath Road residence of Sonia Gandhi -- a day after Rahul Gandhi returned from his visit to Germany.

The paramilitary had stopped the survivor and her mother from addressing the media and also forced the elderly mother to jump off a moving bus.

The girl and her mother have been protesting against the Delhi High Court's relief to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who has been convicted in the rape case.

Sengar has challenged his conviction and sentence in the case. He will be out of jail till court reaches a decision.