Unnao Rape Survivor Records Statement Before Court At AIIMS

Unnao survivor is undergoing treatment in the hospital after a truck rammed her car in UP (File)

The Unnao rape survivor on Thursday recorded her statement on a stretcher at the temporary court set up at the AIIMS hospital. The teen had accused Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her in 2017.

The girl deposed before District Judge Dharmesh Sharma during ''in-camera'' proceedings held at the seminar hall of the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre, her lawyer said.

She has been under treatment at the hospital since July, after a truck rammed her car in Uttar Pradesh. Her family filed a complaint against Sengar, blaming him for the accident.

The proceedings, which started Wednesday, will continue on Friday at AIIMS, the counsel for the accused said.

''In-camera'' proceedings are not open to the public and the press.

The temporary court was set up at the hospital with the Delhi High Court's permission after the doctors attending the woman said it was "not advisable" to bring her to the court premises.

The teen was allegedly kidnapped and raped by Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor.

Sengar and co-accused were also brought to the hospital on Thursday amidst high security from the Tihar jail.

A nurse, present with the rape survivor during the recording of her statement at the special court, was in regular touch with her attending doctors, said Dharmendra Mishra, counsel for the woman and her family.

He said the elder sister of the rape survivor was also allowed to accompany her throughout the proceedings.

The rape survivor was air-lifted from a Lucknow hospital to Delhi after the accident on the order of the Supreme Court.

