Unnao Rape Case: Won't Bury Body, Want Chief Minister To Visit, Says Unnao Woman's Family

The 23-year-old woman was allegedly raped last year at gunpoint

The body of the 23-year-old woman who died late Saturday night after being set on fire by the men accused of raping her is likely to be buried later today; the body is currently at her home in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh. The young woman's family has demanded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visit them before the last rites and her sister has asked for a government job to help support them. The Chief Minister, who has said he is "extremely saddened to hear of the woman's death", yesterday sent two ministers to visit Unnao, which is around 65 kilometres from state capital Lucknow. He also said the case would be heard by a fast-track court and "strictest of punishment will be given to the culprits".

The state government has said a compensation of Rs 25 lakh has been paid and a pucca (brick)house will be built for the family of the young woman who suffered 90 per cent burns in a ghastly attack that occurred while she was on her way to court to testify against her rapists. She died of a cardiac arrest at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, where she had been airlifted on Saturday.

The main accused in the case had just been released on bail a week earlier.

The Yogi Adityanath government is speaking to the family to persuade them to carry out the last rites as soon as possible.

The young woman's father told NDTV on Saturday that he didn't want the government to offer money or a house - he said he only wanted justice for his daughter.

Heavy police presence has been deployed around the young woman's home village.

The Yogi Adityanath government has been slammed by opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Bahujan Samaj Party's Mayawati.

Ms Gandhi Vadra, who visited the victim's family, was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, "There is no place for women here".

Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav a protested outside the Assembly in Lucknow demanding the resignation of Yogi Adityanath. "The Chief Minister had said in this very assembly, 'apradhiyon ko thok diya jayega' (convicts will be shot)... but they could not save the life of a daughter," he said.

Mayawati, also a former Chief Minister, alleged "not a single day goes by without a case of crime against women in Uttar Pradesh."

