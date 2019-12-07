Protest In Unnao Village As UP Ministers Try To Visit Woman's Family

Lucknow:

Angry locals at a village in Unnao are protesting as two ministers from the Yogi Adityanath government arrived this evening to visit the family of a 23-year-old woman, who died last night after being set on fire by the men accused of raping her.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had instructed two ministers - Kamal Rani Varun and Swami Prasad Maurya - to visit Unnao, 65 km from state capital Lucknow, as outrage over the rape and murder grew. Earlier today, in a statement, the chief minister said he was "extremely saddened to hear of the woman's death" and that the case will be heard in a fast-track court. He also assured the "strictest of punishment for the culprits".

