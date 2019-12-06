Sister Of Accused In Unnao Rape Survivor Set On Fire Seeks CBI Probe

The Unnao rape survivor, who was set on fire by five men on Thursday, is critical.

The sister of the main accused in Thursday's case of a rape survivor being set on fire in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district has demanded a CBI inquiry into the case.

The girl, who did not wish to be named, said that her family was being targeted because of a political conspiracy.

"My brother and my father are being targeted because my mother is the head of the village Panchayat. I want a CBI inquiry into the case so that the truth is known," she said.

The two men, along with three other accused persons, have been arrested by the police after the survivor named them in her statement.

The sister of the accused said that her brother had earlier been arrested on rape charges which were also false.

She said that she sympathised with the, but would also fight for her brother and father who have been falsely implicated.

The rape survivor was on her way to Rae Bareli district on Thursday morning when she was allegedly attacked by the accused and then set on fire.

She was brought to Lucknow with 90 per cent burns and later in the evening, she was airlifted to Delhi for treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.

The state government has set up a special investigation team to probe the incident.

The National Commission for Women has also sought a report on the incident from Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh.