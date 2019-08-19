CBI Gets 2 More Weeks To Probe Car Crash Involving Unnao Rape Survivor

Unnao Rape Case: The survivor has accused expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her

The Supreme Court has granted the CBI an additional two weeks to complete its probe into the accident involving the Unnao rape survivor that occurred in Uttar Pradesh last month. The court has also ordered an interim payment of Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the rape survivor's lawyer, who was travelling with the 19-year-old girl and her family when their car was rammed by a speeding truck that had its number plates blackened.

The CBI had initially asked for four weeks to complete investigations, claiming it needed the extra time to record statements from the rape survivor and her lawyer, both of whom suffered grievous injuries in the accident and are in critical condition at AIIMS in Delhi.

The survivor has accused expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her when she came to his house looking for employment two years ago. Kuldeep Sengar, who represents Bangermau in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, is currently in Tihar Jail in Delhi facing trial in the rape case and has also been charged for the murder of the survivor's father.

