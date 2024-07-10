18 Killed As Double-Decker Bus Rams Milk Tanker On Lucknow-Agra Expressway

The injured have been rushed to a hospital and are being treated there

At least 18 people were killed and 19 others injured after the bus - they were travelling in - collided with another vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao today.

Three women and one child were among those killed in the accident, the police said.

The double-decker bus was travelling from Bihar's Sitamarhi to Delhi when it rammed the milk tanker from the back on the Lucknow-Agra expressway this morning.

The impact of the collision was so huge that the people were flung out of the vehicle, the police said. Visuals from the scene showed bodies on the ground, twisted scraps of metal, shattered glass and destroyed belongings.

"Today at around 5:15 am, a private bus coming from Motihari, Bihar, collided with a milk tanker. Eighteen people have lost their lives, and 19 others are injured in the accident, said Gaurang Rathi, District Magistrate, Unnao.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital and are being treated there, officials said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed anguish over the tragedy and directed the officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured, his office said.