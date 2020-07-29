Schools, Colleges Shut Till August 31: Read Government's Full Guidelines

Unlock 3: The government issued fresh guidelines issued today

Night curfew has been scrapped altogether and gyms and yoga institutes have been allowed to reopen in Unlock3 -- the third phase of lifting of coronavirus-related restrictions across the country -- declared by the government today. In new guidelines, the government said metro rail operations and large gatherings, however, still remain banned. Schools, colleges and educational institutions will remain shut till the end of August.

Here's the full text of the government's order on Unlock3:

Unlock 3Order and Guidelines Dated 29.7.2020 by NDTV on Scribd