Karnataka Scraps Compulsory Quarantine, Covid Test For Interstate Travel

There would be no more medical checks at bus and railway stations, and airports for interstate travellers

It will now be easier for people to travel to or via Karnataka as the state government has done away with a string of checks that were earlier in place for interstate travellers in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases.

The coronavirus travel restrictions have been lifted as per the Unlock-3 guidelines issued at the end of July by the central government, the Karnataka government has said.

According to a state government circular, it is no longer compulsory for travellers to register their contact details on the Seva Sindhu portal; quarantine; get a Covid test; there would be no more medical checks at the state borders, bus stations, railway stations and airports; screening at district receiving centres; passenger categorisation or hand stamping.

Immediate self-isolation and medical consultation are recommended for those who develop symptoms on arrival, the amended guideline states.

However, asymptomatic passengers can report to work or perform their activities in the state without home quarantining for 14 days.

Compulsory self-monitoring for any symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough, cold, throat pain or difficulty in breathing, are advised.

The amended travel guideline adds that in case a person develops symptoms, they must immediately consult a medical professional or call on the helpline number - 14410.

With all cities, barring containment zones, open for business, the advisory reminds travellers to observe standard COVID-19 protocol in public and workplace, including compulsory wearing face mask, physical distancing, frequent hand-washing with soap or sanitisation, and following coughing etiquette.

Karnataka consistently figures in the top five states when it comes to the number of new coronavirus cases or the number of deaths due to COVID-19.

The state reported 5,851 new Covid patients in the last 24 hours, taking the total case count to 2,83,665, with 81,211 active cases.