Unlimited Number Of Flights Between India, Canada Soon: Justin Trudeau

Will allow an unlimited number of flights between Canada-India, said Justin Trudeau. (FILE)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday announced an agreement with India that will allow an unlimited number of flights between the two countries.

Trudeau, who took part in the Business 20 event here ahead of the G20 Summit, said faster and easier movement of goods and people between the two countries will facilitate mutual trade and investment.

"Today, we are announcing an agreement between Canada and India, that will allow an unlimited number of flights between our two countries," he said.

"By making the movements of goods and people faster and easier, will facilitate trade and investment between Canada and India and help our businesses grow and succeed," he added.

Trudeau said Canada is making major investments in the Indo-Pacific that will strengthen its engagement in the long term.

"For example, we are investing in new Canadian Trade Gateway in Southeast Asia that will help Canadian businesses expand into new markets linking them to business networks in this dynamic region. Canada and Indo-Pacific region also share strong ties between our people and we will make these ties even stronger," he said.

Trudeau said global businesses and commerce need the predictability and reliability that the international rules-based order establishes and Canada will always stand up for it.

The Canadian Prime Minister said he had arrived in Bali from Cambodia where it was announced that Canada is elevating its relationship with ASEAN to a strategic partnership.

"This is a strong demonstration of our engagement in the region and as part of our plan to expand our economic ties in a big way. Last week, we announced Canada's upcoming Indo-Pacific strategy. We are deepening our existing friendship in the region, seeking new allies and promoting stability. We know that business leaders like you are key to our individual and collective success. We also know that global businesses and commerce need the predictability and reliability that the international rules-based order establishes," he said.

"This is something that Canada will always stand up for. Canada's message is clear - We have the values that make us a solid, reliable partner. We have the raw materials and trade access and we have a skilled, educated, ambitious and diverse workforce like no other," he added.

The announcement about an unlimited number of flights came on a day India and Canada held their second Consular Dialogue in New Delhi.

The Consular Dialogue mechanism between India and Canada was instituted to discuss and improve consular, visa and mutual legal assistance cooperation, and to strengthen people-to-people contacts.

The two sides held wide-ranging discussions on issues of concern to the Indian community which is the largest diaspora in Canada.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to continue to work towards solving issues relating to citizen-centric issues including reducing delays in visas and agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations through people-to-people exchanges.

President of Indonesia Joko Widodo will hand over the G20 Presidency to India at the closing ceremony of the Bali Summit being held on November 15 and 16.

India will officially assume the G20 Presidency from December 1, 2022.

During the G20 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have extensive discussions with other G20 Leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food and energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation.

He will meet leaders of several other participating countries on the sidelines of the G20 Summit and review the progress in India's bilateral relations with them.

During his interactions at the G20 Summit, the Prime Minister will highlight India's achievements, and its unwavering commitment to collectively address global challenges.

