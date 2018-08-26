PM Modi Condoles US Senator John McCain's Death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condoled the demise of United States Senator John McCain, who died of brain cancer.

All India | | Updated: August 26, 2018 19:23 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
PM Modi Condoles US Senator John McCain's Death

Deeply saddened by the demise of Senator John McCain, says Prime Minister Modi. (File)

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condoled the demise of United States Senator John McCain, who died of brain cancer, describing him as a "steadfast friend" of India.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Senator John McCain. People of India join me in sincerely condoling the loss of a steadfast friend. His statesmanship, courage, conviction and understanding of global affairs will be missed," Prime Minister Modi wrote on Twitter.

A Vietnam war hero and a towering figure in the American political scene, John McCain, who turned out to be a prominent critic of US President Donald Trump, died yesterday at his home in Arizona at 4.28 pm local time, following a battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Prime Minister Narendra ModiUS Senator John McCain

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusAsian Games 2018PNR StatusKerala Flood ReliefMedals TallyAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersBenefits Of HoneyZomato OffersNykaa OffersDominos OffersPrice ComparisonFitness Tips For WomenRahul Gandhi

................................ Advertisement ................................