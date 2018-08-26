PM Modi Condoles US Senator John McCain's Death

Deeply saddened by the demise of Senator John McCain, says Prime Minister Modi. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condoled the demise of United States Senator John McCain, who died of brain cancer, describing him as a "steadfast friend" of India.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Senator John McCain. People of India join me in sincerely condoling the loss of a steadfast friend. His statesmanship, courage, conviction and understanding of global affairs will be missed," Prime Minister Modi wrote on Twitter.

A Vietnam war hero and a towering figure in the American political scene, John McCain, who turned out to be a prominent critic of US President Donald Trump, died yesterday at his home in Arizona at 4.28 pm local time, following a battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer.