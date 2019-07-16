United Nations Offers Help To India, Other Countries To Deal With Floods

Assam has issued a red alert as the flood situation turned extremely critical. (File)

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has offered United Nations (UN) assistance to India and other flood-affected countries in the region.

"The UN stands ready to work with the authorities in the affected countries as they respond to the humanitarian needs resulting from this ongoing monsoon season," his deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said on Monday.

Mr Guterres "is saddened by the loss of life, displacement of people and destruction of property due to the heavy monsoonal rains and associated flooding across South and South-East Asia, most notably in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Myanmar", Mr Haq said.

"He extends his condolences and solidarity to the families of the victims, to the governments and people of the affected countries and wishes those injured a speedy recovery," he added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.