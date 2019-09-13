United Democratic Party's Metbah Lyngdoh Elected Meghalaya Assembly Speaker

Metbah Lyngdoh (L) was elected Speaker through secret ballot conducted by Deputy Speaker Timothy D Shira.

United Democratic Party president Metbah Lyngdoh was on Friday elected Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, after he defeated lone rival of the Congress, Winnerson D Sangma.

The post fell vacant following the death of former Speaker Donkupar Roy on July 28.

Mr Lyngdoh was elected Speaker through a secret ballot conducted by Deputy Speaker Timothy D Shira.

He polled 39 votes, while Congress' Winnerson Sangma secured 19 votes in the House, where 58 members participated.

The three-time MLA from Mairang Assembly Constituency in East Khasi Hills district was earlier this week elected president of his party, and also the chairman of the Regional Democratic Alliance.

The House, which took up 62 items on the concluding day, was adjourned sine-die.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.