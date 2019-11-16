Smriti Irani Wields 2 Swords, Performs "Talwar Raas" In Gujarat

The Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development was in Bhavnagar for a cultural event hosted by the Shri Swaminarayan Gurukul.

''Talwar Raas'' is a traditional folk dance in Gujarat and Rajasthan


Bhavnagar, Gujarat: 

Union Minister Smriti Irani performed ''Talwar Raas'', a traditional dance form using swords, at a cultural programme in Bhavnagar on Friday.

Ms Irani, who was seen wielding two swords on the stage, tried her best to match steps with the performers there. 

''Talwar Raas'', is a traditional folk dance that is popular in Gujarat and Rajasthan.



