How Can Those Who "Looted Poor" Target PM: Smriti Irani Asks Rahul Gandhi

Union Minister Smriti Irani also asked how those who indulged in "corruption" and "filled the coffers of Congress" target the "pradhan sevak"?.

All India | | Updated: February 12, 2019 03:36 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
How Can Those Who 'Looted Poor' Target PM: Smriti Irani Asks Rahul Gandhi

Smriti Irani's comments came in the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi's attack on PM Modi over the Rafale deal.


Hyderabad: 

Taking a jibe at Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday sought to know how those who "looted the poor" could criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ms Irani also asked how those who indulged in "corruption" and "filled the coffers of Congress" target the "pradhan sevak"?.

Her comments came in the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi's attack on PM Modi over the Rafale deal.

In a veiled reference to Mr Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra's alleged acquisition of properties in London, she said, "Those who lived amidst the rich and looted the poor for years.. whose brother-in-law purchases assets in London, have the temerity to cast aspersions on the Prime Minister."

Ms Irani was addressing a party meeting at Mahabubnagar in Hindi, organised as part of BJP's preparations for the coming Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi had announced the procurement of a batch of 36 Rafale jets after holding talks with then French president Francois Hollande on April 10, 2015 in Paris.

Opposition Congress has accused the Centre of choosing Reliance Defence over state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) as offset partner to benefit the private firm though it did not have any experience in the aerospace sector.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Union Minister Smriti Iranilooted the poorCongress President Rahul Gandhi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Karol Bagh FireValentine DayKiss DayLive TVHyderabad BoyHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusUpcoming MoviesValentine WeekRedmi Note 7Oxygen OSMulayam Singh Yadav

................................ Advertisement ................................