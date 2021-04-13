Union Minister Santosh Gangwar Tests Positive For COVID-19

Meanwhile, India has reported over 1.61 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Union Minister Santosh Gangwar on Tuesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I want to inform you that my "Corona test report has come positive". I don't have any kind of symptom, I request that all the people who came in contact with me, please follow the Corona safety rules. Together we will win this epidemic," tweeted Santosh Gangwar.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the country recorded 1,61,736 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this fresh surge, the total number of infections has reached 1,36,89,453.

