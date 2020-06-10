Union Minister Schools Rahul Gandhi For Asking China Question On Twitter

Rahul Gandhi has been asking the government repeatedly to clarify on China.

Hours after Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "absolutely silent" while the Chinese "have taken our territory", Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad delivered a withering response. The Congress leader should not ask questions on international matters on Twitter, said the minister.

"Rahul Gandhi should know that on international matters, like China, questions should not be asked on Twitter. He is the same man who asked for evidence after Balakot airstrikes and 2016 Uri attack," Ravi Shankar Prasad was quoted as telling news agency ANI.

Mr Gandhi had tweeted in the morning on the Chinese aggression in Ladakh and targeted the PM.

"The Chinese have walked in and taken our territory in Ladakh. Meanwhile. The PM is absolutely silent and has vanished from the scene," the Congress MP posted, tagging a news article that claimed China has taken a hard line during military-level talks on Saturday.

Mr Gandhi has been asking the government repeatedly to clarify whether China has taken over Indian Territory in Ladakh region.

Reports of Chinese incursion emerged as tension between India, China peaked in early May after skirmishes between soldiers in the Pangong Lake region.

In a meeting between top military officers on Saturday, India and China agreed to "peacefully resolve the situation in the border areas in accordance with various bilateral agreements", the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

Yesterday, government sources said Indian and Chinese troops have begun mutual disengagement in some parts of eastern Ladakh.

A "significant" number of Chinese troops have withdrawn, say government sources. To reciprocate, the Indian side also brought back some of its troops and vehicles from these areas, said top sources.

Sources quoted by news agency ANI say the government is clear, however, that tension on the borders will be done away with completely only when there is significant reduction of troops and equipment by China at the Line of Actual Control.

