Ravi Shankar Prasad 'Safe' After Chopper Blade Damage At Patna Airport

The rotor blade of the helicopter that flew Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to an election rally in Bihar was damaged at the Patna airport today after he disembarked from the aircraft, his office said.

The Bihar polls will be conducted in three phases starting October 28.

"News reports about accident of helicopter carrying Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad are not correct. He is safe and sound," the minister's office said in a tweet.

Rotor blade of the helicopter carrying Union Minister @rsprasad was damaged at the airport hangar after the dignitaries had already alighted and left.

The Twitter handle of Mr Prasad's office said the rotor blade of the helicopter carrying the minister was damaged at the airport hangar after the dignitaries had already alighted and left.

