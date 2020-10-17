Ravi Shankar Prasad "Safe" After Chopper Blade Damage At Patna Airport

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's office said the rotor blade of the helicopter carrying him got damaged at the Patna airport hangar after the dignitaries had already alighted and left.

Ravi Shankar Prasad 'Safe' After Chopper Blade Damage At Patna Airport

The incident occurred after Ravi Shankar Prasad returned to Patna from Madhubani. (File)

Patna:

The rotor blade of the helicopter that flew Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to an election rally in Bihar was damaged at the Patna airport today after he disembarked from the aircraft, his office said.

The incident occurred after Mr Prasad returned to Patna from Madhubani, where he had gone for campaigning for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The Bihar polls will be conducted in three phases starting October 28.

"News reports about accident of helicopter carrying Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad are not correct. He is safe and sound," the minister's office said in a tweet.

The Twitter handle of Mr Prasad's office said the rotor blade of the helicopter carrying the minister was damaged at the airport hangar after the dignitaries had already alighted and left.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
Ravi Shankar PrasadChopperrotor blade

For the latest election news, analysis and live updates on Bihar Elections 2020, log on to NDTV.com/elections

Watch Live News:

nd-india