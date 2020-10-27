Union Minister Ramdas Athawale Tests COVID-19 Positive, Hospitalised In Mumbai

Ramdas Athawale, Covid positive, has been admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai

Union minister Ramdas Athawale, whose "go corona, corona go" chant became a national sensation, tested coronavirus positive today, an official said.

The Republican Party of India (A) leader has been admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai, he said.

In February, a video of Mr Athawale, seen with a diplomat and some monks chanting "Go corona, corona go" at a prayer meeting went viral on social media.

The video was reportedly shot at the Gateway of India in Mumbai on February 20 during a prayer session to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Athawale, 60, is a member of the Rajya Sabha and Minister of State for Social Justice.

The minister is also a diabetic, an aide said.

Mr Athawale on Monday attended an event in Mumbai to induct actor Payal Ghosh into the Republican Party of India (A).



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)