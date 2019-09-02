Union Minister Rajnath Singh In Japan To Strengthen Defence Ties

Rajnath Singh in Tokyo on the first leg of his five-day visit to East Asian countries

Union Minister Rajnath Singh today arrived in Tokyo on the first leg of his five-day visit to East Asian countries, including Japan and South Korea, with an aim to strengthen military and defence ties.

"Landed in Japan today for an important bilateral visit. India and Japan share a special, strategic and global partnership," the Defence Minister said on Twitter.

"I am hopeful that this visit will lead to substantial strengthening of the bilateral defence relations between the two countries," he added.

The Defence Minister will be in Japan on September 2 and September 3 following which he will visit South Korea from September 5 and September 6 for a bilateral visit.

As part of his visit to Japan, the minister will also co-chair the Annual Defence Ministerial Dialogue with his Japanese counterpart, a media statement said.

"The ministerial dialogue will aim to further strengthen India-Japan special strategic and global partnership and will include wide-ranging discussions to enhance the bilateral defence and security engagements between the two countries," he said.

During his visit, Mr Singh will also call on the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

India and Japan have developed strong ties over the last five years and there is also a personal bonding between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart.

In South Korea, the Defence Minister will have a bilateral dialogue with his counterpart Jeong Kyeong - Doo. He will also call on the South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak - Yon.

A CEO's forum followed by a Business-to-Government (B2G) meeting will also be held in Seoul that will have the participation of members of the defence industry from both sides. It will aim to encourage co-operation between defence industry of India and the Republic of Korea.

India is developing strong military hardware co-operation with South Korea as the Indian Army has already inducted the K-9 Vajra self-propelled howitzers built in partnership with the Indian firm Larsen and Toubro.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.