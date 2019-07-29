Karnataka Speaker Slammed For Disqualifying Congress-JD(S) Lawmakers

This is not valid as per the tenth schedule of the constitution: Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday slammed Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar for disqualifying 14 rebel Congress and JD(S) lawmakers and accused him of misusing his authority.

"He is trying to create a fear psychosis among MLAs but they are not children. They are aware of the law and will approach the Supreme Court. It is unfortunate that so-called learned Speaker is behaving like this. He is misusing the quasi-judicial authority given to him," Joshi told news agency ANI.

He said that there was no point in disqualifying the rebels as they had tendered their resignation.

"This is not valid as per the tenth schedule of the constitution (which deals with the disqualification)," he said.

Days after the 14-month-old coalition government in Karnataka lost majority in the Assembly due to the resignation of disgruntled lawmakers, the Speaker on Sunday disqualified 14 lawmakers from the Assembly for rest of their tenure as a member.

With the significant development, a total of 17 rebel lawmakers from Congress-JD(S) have been disqualified by the Speaker. All the disqualified lawmakers cannot contest elections until the expiry of the term of the 15th Legislative Assembly.

Out of the 14 lawmakers, 11 of them are from Congress and rest three belongs to its ally JD(S).

Earlier this month, the rebel lawmakers had pulled out from the Congress-JD(S) coalition, plunging the coalition government into a minority in the 225-member Assembly, which led to a political crisis in the state.

After days of high-drama and heated debates, the government fell on July 23 as it lost the trust vote in the House. The defeat marked the end of an uneasy coalition that was formed after the assembly polls on May 23, 2018, which returned a hung verdict after three main parties in the state -- Congress, BJP and the JD(S) contested against each other in the polls.

BJP Karnataka president BS Yediyurappa took oath as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka on July 26 and is set to take the trust vote tomorrow.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.