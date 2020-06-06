Union Minister Piyush Goyal's Mother Dies, Leaders Give Condolences

Union Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted his mother died this morning

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted to say his mother died this morning. In the tweet accompanied by a photo of the Union Minister's mother, Mr Goyal said his mother had spent her life in service and inspired him to follow in her footsteps.

"My revered mother, who always showed me the way with her affection and love, died this morning. She spent her life serving, and also inspired us to live with service. May God give her a place. Om shanti," Mr Goyal tweeted.

अपने स्नेह, और प्रेम से मुझे हमेशा राह दिखाने वाली मेरी पूज्य माता जी का आज सुबह स्वर्गवास हो गया।



उन्होंने अपना पूरा जीवन सेवा करते हुए बिताया, और हमें भी सेवाभाव से जीवन बिताने को प्रेरित किया। ईश्वर उन्हें अपने श्री चरणों मे स्थान दें। ॐ शांतिः pic.twitter.com/mwlIks6TBJ — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 6, 2020

Mr Goyal's colleagues and people on social media gave their condolences. "I am extremely saddened to hear about the death of my close friend Piyush Goyal's mother," Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.

Former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu tweeted, "Saddened to know about demise of Chandrakanta Ji, dedicated socio-politico leader, EX MLA, wife of late Ved Prakashji, doyen of Jan Sangh and @BJP4India, mother of Pradeep, Ms Nohoria & @PiyushGoyal She lived principled, devoted life till end. Condolence. We will remember her always Om Shanti."

"Condolences @PiyushGoyal bhai.. had the good fortune of working with her in Mumbai. Forever at the forefront of helping the destitute. May her soul rest in peace," Union Minister Smriti Irani tweeted.