Union Minister's Convoy Attacked With Stones In Bengal, Cops Fire Tear Gas

The windshield of Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik's SUV was damaged

Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik's convoy faced a hail of stones when he went to West Bengal's Cooch Behar. Mr Pramanik alleged Trinamool Congress supporters led the attack. The windshield of the Union Minister's SUV was damaged.

The police had to fire tear gas shells to control the crowds. Mr Pramanik is an MP from Cooch Behar.

"If a minister is not safe, you can imagine the plight of the common man. The incident shows the state of democracy in Bengal," he said.

The Union Minister was on his way to the BJP's local office when the attack happened.

Local reports say there is anger against Mr Pramanik over the killing of a tribal, allegedly in firing by the Border Security Force (BSF), which reports to the Home Ministry, of which he is a minister.

Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee at a recent rally in Cooch Behar had also targeted Mr Pramanik for allegedly not doing enough to erase concerns of tribals after the killing.

The Trinamool Congress recently announced it would hold protests against Mr Pramanik. Trinamool leader Udayan Guha had said Mr Pramanik would only see black flags wherever he goes in the region.