Union Minister Calls Mamata Banerjee 'Super Nautanki Master''

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a "Super Nautanki (Drama) Master", said Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday while commenting on the stand-off between the CBI and the Kolkata Police.

A team of CBI officers was reportedly stopped from entering Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar's home in Kolkata on Sunday when they had gone to question him in connection with chit fund scam cases.

The incident has escalated into a bitter political war between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

"Mamata Banerjee knew everything. Mamata Banerjee did this drama to give a jolt to opposition groups. She is a Super Nautanki Master," the Union Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) minister said.

Mr Singh said a chief minister sitting on a dharna with a police commissioner will be the "misfortune" of India's democracy.

Bengal chief minister is sitting on a ''Save India'' dharna in front of Metro Cinema in the heart of Kolkata since Sunday night insisting the CBI action was meant to stifle the spirit of "Constitution and federalism" in the country.

Mr Singh said Mamata Banerjee made an attempt to "collapse" the federal structure.

"She spreads terrorism. Today the Supreme Court made it clear that they will have to cooperate with the CBI. This was a drama against (PM) Modi in the name of CBI," Mr Singh said.

The minister said opposition parties are coming together in fear of Narendra Modi, but the public is with the prime minister.

Sharpening his attack on the Bengal chief minister, Mr Singh said, "In the name of Rohingyas, Mamata Banerjee will extend a red carpet for Bangladeshi infiltrators, but the CBI needs permission to go, this is the country's misfortune."

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed Kolkata Police Commissioner Kumar to make himself available before the CBI and "faithfully" cooperate with the agency in investigation of cases arising out of the Saradha chit fund scam investigation.

The top court said Mr Kumar will appear before the CBI for investigation at Shillong in Meghalaya and no coercive steps, including the arrest of the Kolkata Police chief, will take place during the course of the investigation.