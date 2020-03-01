Amit Shah To Launch Bengal BJP Campaign Today For Big Ticket Local Polls

All eyes are on what Amit Shah might say at the rally about the Delhi violence this week over CAA

As northeast Delhi appears to make its way back to some kind of normalcy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Kolkata today to kick off the BJP's campaign for the municipal elections in April across West Bengal with an eye on the big prize - the assembly polls of 2021.

At a rally at Shahid Minar grounds that Mr Shah will address, he will launch the BJP's campaign song attacking Trinamool Congress.

The title of the song is "Aar Noy Onnyaye" or "No More Injustice".

All eyes are on what Mr Shah might say at the rally about the Delhi violence triggered this week over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Neither he nor the Prime Minister Narendra Modi have talked about it in their public programmes so far respectively at Bhubaneswar and Prayagraj over the last two days.

Just as they had done when the Prime Minister visited Kolkata in January at the height of anti-CAA agitation, Left and Congress students will hold protests against Amit Shah across the city.

The Left-backed Students' Federation of India will hold protests near the airport and outside a mall in south Kolkata. Congress Chatra Parishad will protest at Swami Vivekananda's statue at College Street.

During the Prime Minister's visit, protesters had not been able to get inside the venues of his programmes. Chatra Parishad activists had managed to hold a brief black flag demonstration outside the Netaji Indoor Stadium when the prime minister arrived for an event.

However, the PM had mostly travelled on a helicopter and a boat while in Kolkata amid tight security.

The opposition parties in the state, the CPM and Congress have criticized Mamata Banerjee for allowing the BJP rally at a time when political activities are restricted because of ongoing board exams.

They also attacked the chief minister for failing to condemn the Delhi clashes when she met Amit Shah for an Eastern Zonal Council meeting in Bhubaneswar on Friday.