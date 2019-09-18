Amit Shah To Address Citizens Convention In Kolkata On October 1

Amit Shah would also attend a few party meetings during his visit, his first after the Lok Sabha polls where the BJP came up with an impressive performance in the state.

All India | | Updated: September 18, 2019 19:38 IST
Amit Shah is likely to inaugurate a Durga puja marquee before leaving on October 2


Kolkata: 

BJP President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a citizens convention in Kolkata on October 1 in his first trip to West Bengal after joining the union cabinet, a senior party leader said.

Mr Shah would also attend a few party meetings during his visit, his first after the Lok Sabha polls where the BJP came up with an impressive performance in the state.

Mr Shah is also likely to inaugurate a Durga puja marquee before leaving the city on October 2.

"He will arrive on October 1. We are still finalising the details of the visit. He would speak at a citizens convention on the National Register for Citizens (NRC). Some internal party meetings are also being lined up during his trip," BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha told news agency IANS.

He said the venue of the citizens' convention and the particular puja marquee he would inaugurate were yet to be decided.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


