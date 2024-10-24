Amit Shah Agrees To Meet Kolkata Rape Victim's Parents

The victim's father had written a letter to the Home Minister. (File)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has agreed to meet the parents of the woman junior doctor of state-run RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata who was raped and then murdered within the hospital premises in August this year.

Sources said that after the father of the victim approached the Union Home Minister, he expressed willingness to meet the parents.

"The Home Minister was scheduled to arrive at Kolkata today only amid the forthcoming by-polls for six Assembly constituencies. However, his tour was postponed otherwise a meeting could have been arranged today only. Now there is a possibility that the Home Minister might arrive at the state on Sunday. His meeting with the victim's parents can be arranged then," said a state committee member of BJP in West Bengal.

The victim's father in the letter to the Home Minister said that after the heinous unforeseen incident happened to their daughter they were going through tremendous mental pressure and were feeling helpless.

The victim's father has maintained that he wants to meet the Union Home Minister "to discuss a few things regarding the situation" and pray for his guidance and help.

Incidentally, his request for a meeting comes just a day after a group of junior doctors withdrew their fast-unto-death agitation in support of their demands following the rape and murder tragedy.

The junior doctors have withdrawn their hunger strike following the requests from the victim's parents.

The body of the victim was recovered from the seminar hall of RG Kar on the morning of August 9 this year. Kolkata Police started the initial investigation and arrested a civic volunteer Sanjay Roy.

Later the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the charge of the probe following an order of the court. The CBI sleuths later arrested the former and controversial principal of R.G. Kar Sandip Ghosh and the former SHO of Tala Police Station Abhijit Mondal on charges of misleading the investigation and tempering of evidence.

However, in the first chargesheet filed by CBI at a special court in Kolkata earlier this month, Sanjay Roy has been identified as the "sole prime accused" in the rape and murder crime.

