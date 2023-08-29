Union Cabinet Adopts Resolution Hailing Soft-Landing Of Chandrayaan-3

Cabinet thanked scientists for making India the 1st country to land near the Moon's south pole.

The Union Cabinet today adopted a resolution hailing the soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface, saying the success of the mission is a victory not just for the ISRO but a symbol of India's progress and ascent on the global stage.

Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Cabinet, Union minister Anurag Thakur said it congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation on its efforts.

The cabinet thanked the scientists and noted that India has become the first country to land near the Moon's south pole.

"Landing on the moon, with predicted accuracy, in itself is a momentous achievement."

"Landing near the South Pole of the Moon, overcoming the arduous conditions, is a testament to the spirit of our scientists, who since centuries have sought to push the boundaries of human knowledge," read the resolution.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)