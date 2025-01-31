Advertisement
19 minutes ago
Budget Session Live Updates:

The budget session of the Parliament will commence today with President Droupadi Murmu addressing the joint sitting of the two Houses. After her address, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The document, prepared by a team led by Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, will provide an official assessment of the economy's performance in the ongoing financial year.

The government has listed 16 Bills, including the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, besides the financial business for the Budget session.

On Saturday, Ms Sitharaman will table the first full Budget of the Modi 3.0 government.

The first part of the Budget session will conclude on February 13 before breaking for recess to examine the Budget proposals. The session will reconvene on March 10 and continue till April 4. The entire Budget Session will have 27 sittings.

Here Are Live Updates On Budget Session:

Jan 31, 2025 09:32 (IST)
Budget Session To Have 27 Sittings

The first part of the Budget session will conclude on February 13 before breaking for recess to examine the Budget proposals. The session will reconvene on March 10 and continue till April 4. The entire Budget Session will have 27 sittings.

Jan 31, 2025 09:12 (IST)
Budget Session Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman To Table Economic Survey

After President Murmu's address, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Jan 31, 2025 09:11 (IST)
Budget Session To Begin Today

The budget session of the Parliament will begin today with President Droupadi Murmu addressing the joint sitting of the Lok Sabh and the Rajya Sabha.

