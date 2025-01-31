GDP Growth At 6.3-6.8%, Inflation To Stay Under Control: Economic Survey

The Indian economy is projected to expand at a rate of 6.3 per cent to 6.8 per cent in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), according to the Economic Survey 2024-25 presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today.

The survey, released ahead of the Union Budget, cites strong domestic economic fundamentals, a declining unemployment rate, stable inflation, and the need for further reforms to sustain growth momentum.

"The fundamentals of the domestic economy remain robust, with a strong external account, calibrated fiscal consolidation and stable private consumption. On balance of these considerations, we expect that the growth in FY26 would be between 6.3 and 6.8 per cent," the Economic Survey reads.

The GDP rate of 6.3 per cent to 6.8 per cent will be the lowest since 2020-21 - the Covid year - when India registered a negative growth of 5.8 per cent. The year 2021-22 witnessed GDP rate was 9.7 per cent, 7 per cent in 2022-23 an 8.2 per cent in the last fiscal year.

Ms Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2025-26 on Saturday.

Here are the highlights from the Economic Survey: