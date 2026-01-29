Union Budget 2026: The Red Colour And Its Historic Connection With Budget

Every year, Budget Day brings a wave of anticipation across India. From the halls of Parliament to living rooms nationwide, we are glued to television screens as the finance minister holds the iconic budget file. One feature that has long captured public curiosity is the colour of the file itself. The Budget's association with red has a story that goes back over a century. What made this colour so significant, and why did it become synonymous with India's finances?

Tradition From British Era

The connection between the Budget and the colour red is rooted in the British colonial period. In the United Kingdom, government and financial documents were traditionally kept in red covers, symbolising power, seriousness, and official decisions.

When India presented its first Budget in 1860, this practice was adopted, and the red file soon became a visual hallmark of the nation's finances. Even after Independence, this tradition persisted for decades.

Red: Symbol Of Strength And Responsibility

Red has long been linked to strength and responsibility. As a key financial document, the Budget details the country's income, expenditure, and policies, making the choice of colour significant. For the public, the red file came to represent the weight and seriousness of these decisions, turning it into more than just a folder. It was a symbol of national importance.

Changing Times: Shifts In 2019 And 2021

In 2019, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman broke away from the tradition of the Budget briefcase and instead carried a red cloth folder with a golden bow, embossed with the national emblem on top. The folder was a traditional “bahi khata,” a move seen as an attempt to move away from the colonial legacy associated with the Budget presentation.

The shift continued in 2021, when the finance minister presented the Budget in a paperless format using a ‘Made in India' tablet. Ahead of the presentation, she was seen carrying the tablet in a red sleeve, reinforcing the symbolic presence of the colour even as the format embraced digital change.

Red's Lasting Legacy

Today, the red file is widely recognised as an integral part of India's Budget history. More than just a colour, it stands as a symbol of an era and a visual reminder of decades of financial governance. While the Budget presentation has evolved over time, from a briefcase to “bahi khata” and eventually to a tablet, the colour red has remained a constant.