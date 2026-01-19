Sunday Budget Returns After 27 Years In 2026; Last Held In 1999

For only the second time in India's fiscal history, the Union Budget is set to be presented on a Sunday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to table the Union Budget for 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha at 11 am on February 1.

The Budget was last presented on a Sunday 27 years ago.

The 1999 Sunday Budget

The only previous instance of a Sunday Budget dates back to February 28, 1999. On that day, then Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha presented the Union Budget during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government.

The 1999 Budget was historic for more than just the day it was delivered. Until then, Union Budgets were presented in the evening at around 5 pm. It was a holdover from British colonial practice, when timing announcements to coincide with London's daytime was considered useful. Sinha's Sunday presentation shifted the schedule to 11 am, a change that has since become the standard time for Budget announcements in India.

Why Budget Is Presented On February 1

Since 2017, successive governments have presented the Union Budget on February 1, moving it forward from the earlier end-February schedule. The reform was aimed at giving Parliament adequate time to debate, approve and operationalise Budget proposals before the start of the new financial year on April 1.

What Happens If The Budget Is Presented On A Sunday