Morarji Desai Presented Most Budgets; Where Nirmala Sitharaman Stands

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to achieve another milestone with her ninth consecutive Budget presentation on February 1. Sitharaman, who took charge as India's first full-time woman finance minister in July 2019, delivered her maiden Budget that very year. She has since presented eight consecutive Budgets, along with an interim Budget in February 2024.

Who Has Presented The Most Number Of Budgets?

Former Prime Minister Morarji Desai holds the record for presenting the highest number of Union Budgets. Desai presented 10 Budgets, and it remains a record.

He presented his first Budget on February 28, 1959. He went on to present full Budgets in the next two years, 1960 and 1961. This was followed by an interim Budget in 1962 and two subsequent full Budgets. After a gap of four years, he returned with another interim Budget in 1967 before presenting three full Budgets in 1967, 1968, and 1969, taking his overall count to 10.

Who Is At The Second Spot?

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram occupies the second spot, having presented the Union Budget on nine occasions. Chidambaram presented his first Budget in 1996 during the United Front government, followed by another in 1997. He later delivered five consecutive Budgets between 2004 and 2008 under the UPA government, followed by two more in 2013 and 2014, bringing his total to nine.

Who Is At The Third Spot?

Nirmala Sitharaman currently shares the third spot with former President Pranab Mukherjee, both having presented eight Budgets so far. Mukherjee presented the Budget during his tenure as finance minister, first in 1982 and last in 2012. The upcoming Union Budget will see Sitharaman move ahead of Mukherjee in this list.

Who Holds The Record For Most Consecutive Budgets?

The record for presenting the highest number of consecutive Union Budgets belongs to Nirmala Sitharaman. She created history on February 1, 2025, by becoming the first person to present eight consecutive Union Budgets. Before that, on July 23, 2024, she surpassed Morarji Desai's record of six consecutive Budget presentations.