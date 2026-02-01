'Orange Economy' Boost: Budget Proposes Content Creator Labs In Institutes

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced fresh support for the “Orange Economy” in the Union Budget 2026.

Presenting her ninth consecutive Budget, Sitharaman said the government would support the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT), Mumbai, to set up animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC) and content creator labs across 15,000 secondary schools and 500 colleges nationwide.

“India's animation, visual effects, gaming and comics sector is a growing industry, projected to require 2 million professionals by 2030,” Sitharaman said in her Budget speech. “I propose to support the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, Mumbai, in setting up AVGC content creator labs in 15,000 secondary schools all over the country and 500 colleges.”

The proposal builds on notes seen in the Economic Survey 2025-26, which said that creativity-led sectors, like culture, media, entertainment and intellectual property, can be drivers of employment, urban services and tourism. Termed the “Orange Economy”, these activities derive value primarily from ideas, artistic expression and cultural capital rather than physical goods.

In the Budget 2026, Nirmala Sitharaman outlined three kartavyas (duties) to drive growth and inclusion: accelerate economic growth, empower citizens, and ensure equitable access to resources.

She proposed measures across six areas: boosting strategic manufacturing, rejuvenating legacy industries, strengthening MSMEs, expanding infrastructure, ensuring stability, and developing city economic regions. Sitharaman also highlighted the role of new technologies and resource management in India's path to Viksit Bharat.