Budget 2026 'Yuva Shakti' Driven, Inspired By 3 'Kartavyas': Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the Union Budget 2026 is 'yuva shakti' (youth energy) driven and is inspired by three 'kartavyas'. LIVE UPDATES

Presenting her ninth consecutive budget, Sitharaman said many youngsters had shared innovative ideas with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Viksit Bharat' young leaders' dialogue 2026. "They have inspired many of the proposals, making this a unique 'yuva shakti'-driven budget," the finance minister said.

According to Sitharaman, the government's 'sankalp' is to focus on our poor, underprivileged, and the disadvantaged. "To deliver on this 'sankalp', given that this is the first budget prepared in Kartavya Bhavan, we are inspired by three 'kartarvyas'," she said.

"First is to accelerate and sustain economic growth by enhancing productivity and competitiveness and building resilience to volatile global dynamics. Second is to fulfill aspirations of our people and build their capacity, making them strong partners in India's path to prosperity. Third 'kartavya', aligned with our vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', is to ensure that every family, community, region, and sector has access to resources, opportunities for meaningful participation," Sitharaman said.

Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman outlined the theme of three Kartavya in the Union Budget FY 2026-27.#ViksitBharatBudget pic.twitter.com/N2CobyXaen — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) February 1, 2026

She added that the three-fold approach required a "supportive ecosystem".

"The first requirement is to sustain the momentum of structural reforms, continuously adaptive and forward-looking. The Second requirement is that a robust and resilient financial sector is central to mobilising savings, allocating capital efficiency and managing risks. Third is that cutting-edge technologies, including AI applications, can serve us for better governance," the minister added.

Sitharaman also expressed gratitude to the people for standing firmly with the government as India is forging its way towards becoming one of the largest economies of the world. "Our aim is to transform aspiration into achievement and potential into performance," she said.