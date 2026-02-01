Union Budget 2026: Leather Goods To TVs, What Gets Cheaper And Costlier?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday presented the Union Budget 2026 - her ninth consecutive one - inspired by three 'kartavyas' responsibilities to accelerate and sustain economic growth.

The minister's policy announcements have resulted in price reductions for several items. The government announced targeted relief for cancer patients by exempting basic customs duty on 17 essential cancer drugs and medicines, aimed at reducing treatment costs. It also exempted customs duty on imports for nuclear power projects till 2035. However, income tax payers, who were expecting tax rebates or Standard Deduction changes, did not get relief.

What gets cheaper?

Overseas tourism packages

Foreign education

Cancer drugs

Alcoholic liquor scrap and certain minerals

Footwear

Energy transition equipment

Leather goods

Microwave ovens

TV equipment

Cameras

Video games' manufacturing parts

Coffee and vending machines

What gets costlier?

Income tax misreporting - Penalty equal to 100 per cent of the tax amount

Non-disclosure of movable assets

Stock options and futures trading

Coal