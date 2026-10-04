Uniform Civil Code, Love Jihad: Suvendu Adhikari Outlines Bengal's Coming Projects

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari reiterated his intention to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state, similar to Uttarakhand and Gujarat. This time he also announced his intention to draw up laws against 'Love Jihad' and 'Land Jihad' within six months.

Addressing an event in Kolkata marking the birth centenary of former Vishwa Hindu Parishad chief Ashok Singhal, Adhikari said, "Give us six months; we will also introduce stringent laws against 'Love Jihad' and 'Land Jihad'."

The state's BJP government, he said, will function in accordance with the Constitution but not tolerate attacks on Indian culture, traditions, and places of worship.

"Rest assured that the government will function in accordance with the Constitution. However, it will not allow any attack on Indian culture, Sanatani traditions, temples and monasteries, or the heritage championed by spiritual luminaries like Swami Vivekananda and Mahaprabhu Sri Chaitanya," he added.

"This government will not permit any anti-national activity here," he added, appealing to the people to remain united and vigilant against "divisive forces."

The state has formed a high-level committee, headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, to review the draft UCC bill for the state.

According to the government notification, the objective of the bill is to unify civil laws across all communities regarding matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption.

The UCC was one of the BJP's key election promises for the 2026 assembly elections.

Regarding the proposed religious tourism circuit, the Chief Minister said the project will be completed within two years, with an allocation of Rs 1,000 crore.

Targeting the previous Trinamool Congress government, Adhikari said while there were several reasons for its downfall, the "repeated hurting of Hindu sentiments, organizations, deities, and traditions" were among the primary causes.

"People endured all this for a long time and eventually bade that party goodbye," he added.

