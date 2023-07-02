'Uniform Civil Code Important For Women Empowerment': Goa Chief Minister

Goa is the first state to follow Uniform Civil Code since independence. (File)

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that Uniform Civil Code is important for women's empowerment and gender equality.

Pramod Sawant said, "Uniform Civil Code is important for women empowerment and gender equality. Many parties are doing politics on UCC. It means they don't want the empowerment of women and gender quality. UCC is not based on caste and religion."

"It is upto the centre on when to implement the Uniform Civil Code," said Chieg Minister Pramod Sawant.

He said that he is very proud since Goa is the first state to follow the Uniform Civil Code since Independence.

Goa Chief Minister said, "Currently many parties are doing politics over UCC like the Congreee and the SP. The parties playing politics over it does not want women empowerment and gender equality. UCC is not based on religion. I would like to thank the PM Modi and welcome the centre's decision to put forth the bill. I hope the bill is implemented soon. In the last 60 years there has been no problem in Goa after the implementation of the UCC."

A meeting Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group will hold a meeting on Saturday ahead of a discussion by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on July 3.

The meeting which is scheduled to take place at former AICC chief Sonia Gandhi's residence at 10, Janpath in New Delhi, is meant to discuss what stand it should take in discussion on the UCC. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice has called a meeting on the UCC on July 3 during which it said it will hear the views of stakeholders.

