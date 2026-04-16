Uniform Civil Code A "Constitutional Ambition": Top Court On Shariat Plea

Observing that a uniform civil code is a "constitutional ambition", the Supreme Court agreed on Thursday to hear a PIL challenging the constitutional validity of certain provisions of the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937, on the ground that those are allegedly discriminatory against women, especially when it comes to property rights.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Panchol sought the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs' response on the public interest litigation (PIL) matter filed by Poulomi Pavini Shukla and the Nyaya Naari Foundation.

The court asked lawyer Prashant Bhushan to ensure that some aggrieved Muslim women are part of the proceedings.

The bench, which was initially reluctant to intervene on the ground that removing or deleting any word or provision in the Shariat application law would amount to judicial legislation, later agreed to examine the issue after Bhushan said a section violates the fundamental right to equality of women guaranteed under the Constitution.

"Moreover, the property rights of women cannot form an essential religious practice of a religion and hence, cannot be protected under Article 25 of the Constitution," he said.

Article 25 guarantees all persons the fundamental right to freedom of conscience and the right to freely profess, practise and propagate religion. However, the right is not absolute and is subject to public order, morality, health and other fundamental rights.

When Bhushan said the civil laws of a country should be uniform for all, the CJI said, "The uniform civil code is a constitutional ambition." The plea has said the current Shariat inheritance rules are "manifestly discriminatory" against women, often granting them only half or less of the share allocated to their male counterparts.

Bhushan said the 1937 Act violates Article 14 (right to equality) of the Constitution.

He said matters of succession are civil in nature and do not constitute an "essential religious practice" protected under Article 25.

"Saying women will get half or even less than half compared to male counterparts is discriminatory," Bhushan said.

He referred to similar pending cases in the top court when the bench was expressing its disinclination to entertain the PIL and suggested that if the discriminatory provisions of the 1937 law are struck down, the court could direct that the Indian Succession Act, which is gender-agnostic, be applied to Muslims to avoid a legal vacuum.

The bench expressed caution regarding the potential for judicial overreach and said the court may be criticised for intervening.

The CJI said replacing personal laws with the Indian Succession Act might be venturing into the territory of "legislating", a power reserved for Parliament. "We can neither legislate nor create amendments," he said.

Justice Bagchi added that the "threshold of reading down" a law is much higher when the court is asked to delete existing statutes rather than filling an empty legal space.

"Here, Shariat law exists," he said.

During the proceedings, the CJI emphasised the importance of hearing directly from those impacted by these laws.

Acknowledging the public-interest element, he said, "Some aggrieved person has to come." Bhushan offered to bring "any number of women who are aggrieved" to join the petition.

He also cited support from groups like Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy, who have called for reforms in personal laws.

Earlier, the bench had asked Bhushan to amend the petition and observed that the time has come for a uniform civil code.

The bench had termed the plea, seeking striking down of provisions of the Shariat law of 1937 for being discriminatory to Muslim women, a "very good case", which advisably only the legislature should look into.

The bench had wondered whether the court can at all adjudicate the constitutionality of a personal-law practice and referred to the landmark Bombay High Court case of Narasu Appa Mali (1951) that had held that personal laws (religious laws on marriage, inheritance etc.) are not "laws in force" under Article 13 of the Constitution and thus, cannot be challenged for violating fundamental rights.

Bhushan had pointed out that in 2017, the apex court had struck down "triple talaq" as an unconstitutional practice.

"We cannot have a situation in the country now after the Shayara Bano judgment that Muslim women will not have the same rights as Muslim men in matters of divorce," he had said, adding that the issue is complicated and requires wide-scale deliberations.

The bench had allowed Bhushan to amend the petition filed by Shukla and others and posted the matter for further hearing after four weeks, saying it is an "important issue".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)