Unemployed Man In Jharkhand Allegedly Kills Father To Get Job

A 35-year-old unemployed man allegedly killed his father, an employee of Central Coal Fields Limited (CCL), in Jharkhand's Ramgarh to get a job in the PSU (Public sector undertakings) on compassionate ground, police said on Sunday.

Krishna Ram (55), head security guard posted in Central Workshop of CCL at Barkakana in Ramgarh district was found dead with throat slit early on Thursday, police said.

Prakash Chandra Mahto, Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), told a press conference on Saturday that the 35-year-old elder son of Ram had killed him at his quarter in Barkakana on Wednesday night by slitting his throat.

Police have recovered a small hummer knife used in the crime and mobile phone of the man who was killed, he said.

Police claimed that elder son of Ram confessed during interrogation that he killed his father to get a CCL job on compassionate ground.

As per provisions of CCL, legal dependent of an employee would be given a job if the employee die during his service tenure, police said.

