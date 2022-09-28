Undertrial Prisoner Molests Doctor, 31, Inside Delhi Jail, Case Filed

The accused hid himself in the bathroom and later allegedly molested her. (Representational)

An undertrial prisoner allegedly molested a 31-year-old doctor at Mandoli jail in Delhi and also tried to rape her, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday when the junior resident doctor was conducting a regular check up of all the inmates, they said.

The accused hid himself in the bathroom and later allegedly molested her. He even tried to rape her. But the doctor raised an alarm and alerted the security staff. She managed to push him away and ran outside, a senior police officer said. The inmate was immediately apprehended," a jail official said. The police received information about the incident from the jail's deputy superintendent, officials said.

The doctor was contacted and counselled. Her medical examination was also conducted, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered under section 376 (rape), 511 (attempt to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life, or imprisonment, and in such attempt doing any act towards the commission of the offence) 307 (attempt to murder), 35 (When such act is criminal by reason of its being done with a criminal knowledge or intention) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the officer said.

The accused is in jail in two cases of crime against women. He has been convicted in a 2020 case registered at Yamuna Depot Metro police station, he added.

Jail authorities said they have increased security around the barracks to prevent any such incident in the future.

